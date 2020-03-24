Novant/HiToms Kid’s Baseball Clinic Postponed
NOVANT/HPT HiTOMS KID’S BASEBALL CLINIC POSTPONED
Novant Kid’s Clinic Delayed
Due to the state’s executive order, the HPT HiToms and Novant Health have postponed this Sunday’s 18th Annual Kid’s Clinic.
Please visit hitoms.com. for additional details and the event’s future 2020 date.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.