Novant/HiToms Kid’s Baseball Clinic Postponed

NOVANT/HPT HiTOMS KID’S BASEBALL CLINIC POSTPONED

Due to the state’s executive order, the HPT HiToms and Novant Health have postponed this Sunday’s 18th Annual Kid’s Clinic.

Please visit hitoms.com. for additional details and the event’s future 2020 date.

www.hitoms.com

