Novant/HiToms Kid’s Baseball Clinic Postponed

NOVANT/HPT HiTOMS KID’S BASEBALL CLINIC POSTPONED

Due to the state’s executive order, the HPT HiToms and Novant Health have postponed this Sunday’s 18th Annual Kid’s Clinic.

Please visit hitoms.com. for additional details and the event’s future 2020 date.

High Point/Thomasville – The 18th Annual High Point-Thomasville HiToms/Novant Health Kid’s Baseball Clinic set for Sunday, March 29th at Historic Finch Field has been postponed. The HiToms clinic will be rescheduled for a future 2020 date.

The largest free baseball clinic in North Carolina, the HiToms/Novant Kid’s Clinic is open to boys and girls from the ages of 5-14. Conducted by HPT HiToms Head Coach Mickey Williard, Post 87 HiToms Head Coach Rob Shore and area college and high school coaches, the kid’s clinic provides quality fundamental instruction for beginners and advanced players.

Pre-registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.hitoms.com.