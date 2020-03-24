Six From MEAC Named BoxToRow All-Americans; NC A&T’s Willie Jones Coach of the Year/Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) named to the First Team

**********Killa Kam has done it again…Kameron Langley(N.C. A&T State University/Southwest Guilford High School) has been named to Box-to-Row All-American team, and Kam Langley is representing the Aggies, on the First Team All-American squad….Killa Kam Langley, All-American, that’s got a nice ring to it…Langley was a record-setter for assists at A&T this season, and he broke similar records, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference/MEAC….**********

from www.meacsports.com:

Six men’s basketball student-athletes from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) were named BoxToRow All-Americans, as the teams were announced on Monday. In addition, North Carolina A&T State acting head coach Willie Jones was one of two coaches named Coach of the Year.

On the six players honored, four — North Carolina Central’s Jibri Blount, North Carolina A&T State’s Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford High School) and Ronald Jackson and Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope — were named First Team.

Howard’s Charles Williams and Norfolk State’s Jermaine Bishop were named Second Team.

Blount, the 2019-20 MEAC Player of the Year, lead the Eagles to their fourth MEAC regular-season title. He ranked second in the league in scoring (19.2 ppg) and third in rebounding (9.5 rpg), and his 52.5 field goal percentage was fifth-best in the MEAC. Blount also led the conference with 2.2 steals a contest.

**********Langley, a First Team All-MEAC selection, is the MEAC’s all-time career assists leader, and he led the conference in both assists (8.0 apg) and assist-turnover ratio (2.4). He had two triple-doubles on the season – against Delaware State on Jan. 27 and against North Carolina Central on Feb. 17.**********

++++++++++Jackson ranked second in the MEAC in rebounding (10.4 rpg) and sixth in scoring (15.0 ppg), whgile also ranking second in the league in field goal percentage (.538), offensive rebounding and defensive rebounding. He was also ninth in free throw percentage (.765).++++++++++

Pope became the second player in MEAC history to earn back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards. He led the MEAC with 17 double-doubles this season, and he led the conference with nearly 12 rebounds a contest (11.9) – as well as both offensive and defensive rebounding. He was fourth in the MEAC in field goal percentage (.527) and blocked shots (1.3 bpg).

Williams was third in the MEAC in scoring this season, averaging 18.5 points per game. In the process, he became the MEAC’s all-time leading scorer, finishing his career with 2,404 points.

Bishop was fourth in the MEAC in scoring, averaging 15.6 points a game. He was second in the conference in free throw percentage, hitting 85.5 percent of his shots at the charity stripe, and he was fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.395) – while leading the MEAC with 3.2 made threes a game.

**********Jones, the MEAC Coach of the Year, shared the honor with Tennessee State’s Brian Collins. Taking over in late December, Jones led the Aggies to a 12-4 record in conference play and the No. 2 seed in the abbreviated 2020 MEAC Basketball Tournament.**********