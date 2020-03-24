Two WWE Wrestling Stars Quarantined Due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 Health Concerns

Word coming in today from WrestlingInc.com:

WWE Superstars Dana Brooke and Rey Mysterio are currently in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Brooke was pulled from the match because she’s currently sick and in quarantine. WWE officials did not want to take any chances with her, so they pulled her from her WrestleMania 36 match. It was noted that officials are concerned for her, but no other details on her health were provided.

Regarding Mysterio, he’s also currently in quarantine due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

