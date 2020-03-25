Greensboro/Guilford County Stay-at-Home Order goes into effect this Friday at 5pm:Please Pay Close Attention
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Guilford County Commissioners issued a “stay at home” order on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who lives in Guilford County must stay in their homes except to leave to provide or receive essential services.
The order goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m. and remains in effect until April 16.
All non-essential businesses and government agencies must cease operations.
People will still be allowed to leave their homes to get food, gas, medication and receive medical care and other essentials.
Essential businesses and operations include:
Stores that sell groceries and medicine
Food, beverage and agriculture
Organizations that provide charitable and social services
Media
Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation
Financial institutions
Hardware and supply stores
Critical trades
Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick-up services
Educational institutions
Laundry services
Restaurants for consumption off-premises
Supplies to work from home
Supplies for essential businesses and operations
Transportation
Home-based care and services
Residential facilities and shelters
Professional services
Childcare centers
Manufacture, distribution and supply chain
Hotels and motels
Funeral services
Parks and greenways will remain open.
Similar orders have already been issued by Mecklenburg County and the City of Durham, as well as in other states.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news conference that more restrictions for the state as a whole will be released soon.
This decision comes after North Carolina faced its first COVID-19 deaths.
