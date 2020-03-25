Hometown Sports News – Local Pair Completes Track & Field Season at Guilford College:Jeremiah Hedrick(Southern Guilford HS) and Julia Taylor(Page HS)

HEDRICK, TAYLOR COMPLETE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD SEASON AT GUILFORD COLLEGE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior Jeremiah Hedrick (Sedalia, N.C./Southern Guilford High School) and freshman Julia Taylor (Greensboro, N.C./Page High School) recently completed their seasons with the Guilford men’s and women’s track and field teams.

Hedrick, who specialized in sprints and jumps, competed in three indoor meets this season. He recorded a season-best distance of 12.76 meters in the triple jump at the VMI Indoor Classic, which was good for 19th place. At the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships, Hedrick finished sixth in the long jump (6.52m) and 11th in the triple jump (12.70m). His long-jump distance marked a personal best and ranks eighth in school history. He also ran a leg for Guilford’s 4×400 relay that ran the fifth-fastest time in school history (3:31.33) at the VMI Indoor Classic.

Hedrick will graduate as one of Guilford’s top triple jumpers in school history. He owns three of the school’s top-eight marks, highlighted by a leap of 13.16 meters at the 2019 Last Minute Invitational. The jump stands second in school history. A dean’s list exercise and sport sciences major, Hedrick also played football at Guilford and was a two-time Academic All-ODAC honoree.

Taylor, who specialized in middle distance, competed in all six indoor meets this season and set two school records. She smashed Guilford’s 200-meter dash standard with a time of 28.17 seconds at the JDL Early Bird Duals. Taylor also ran the second- and third-fastest 200 marks in school history this year. She broke the 400 record at the ODAC Championships with a 10th-place time of 1:02.99, which was the league’s 12th-best mark in 2019-20. Taylor ran four of Guilford’s five-fastest 400 times this season. Her season-best time (2:38.00) in the 800 came at the VMI Indoor Classic.

Coach Marty Owens’ men’s squad placed ninth at the ODAC Indoor Championships. He could return as many as 23 letter winners on the men’s side and 18 women’s letter winners, including Taylor.

