Looking Back at the Top Teams from the 2020 High School Baseball Season

Here we go with the Top Teams from the just suspended 2020 high school baseball season….

See what you think, and we know Glenn is not from Guilford County, but they and East Forsyth, play lots of our Guilford County teams…What do you think about this Top Ten ranking???

The game we saw two weeks ago today, Grimsley at Southwest Guilford, featured two of the best pitchers in our area, in Jacob Shafer(SWG) and Gus Hughes(Grimsley HS)…SWG defeated the Grimsley Whirlies in that game, 3-2, and that may end up going down as the “Game of the Year”, in Guilford County…

Jacob Shafer went the distance in that game for the SWG Cowboys and he struck out 12 Whirlies and he might end up being the true candidate for “Player of the Year” in Guilford County, depending on what happens the rest of the way home….

Here is the Top Ten for you, and again, see what you think……

1)Glenn(6-0)

2)Southwest Guilford(3-0)

3)High Point Christian Academy(5-1)

4)Grimsley(2-1)

5)Northern Guilford(3-1)

6)Southeast Guilford(3-1)

7)Wesleyan Christian Academy(3-1)

8)Northwest Guilford(3-3)

9)Western Guiford(2-2)

10)Ragsdale(3-2)