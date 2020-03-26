Brody Holloman(Northeast Guilford HS) in the Guilford College Quakers’ Spring Senior Spotlight
Most of the news coming in from Twitter:
Tonight’s spring senior spotlight is Brody Holloman(Northeast Guilford High School)! The right-hander appeared in 40 of 41 career contests as one of Guilford’s top baseball bullpen options. Congrats on a great career, Brody!
@QuakerBSB
#GoQuakers #guilfordcollege #d3baseball
CLICK HERE to see Brody Holloman(Northeast Guilford High School) on Twitter, with Brody Holloman in baseball action, for the Guilford College Quakers and head coach Nick Black….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.