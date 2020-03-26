Coach Alex Boykin has joined the Ragsdale High School Football Staff

Ragsdale High School and Head Football Coach Johnny Boykin announced the addition of Alex Boykin to the Ragsdale Football Coaching Staff as a quarterback coach.

Coach Alex Boykin has worked at the C.J. Greene School for the past 6 years as an EC Teacher.

He received his BS in Physical Education from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he participated in both football and track.

He also holds a MS in Adult Education from North Carolina A&T State University.

Boykin was the offensive coordinator at Smith High School the past three seasons and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our program.

Alex Boykin is not related to Ragsdale head football coach Johnny Boykin.