Elon MBB: McIntosh Garners Kyle Macy Freshman All-American Honors

Posted by Press Release on March 26, 2020

ELON, N.C. – On Thursday, March 26, Elon University men’s basketball freshman guard Hunter McIntosh was named to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-American Team.

McIntosh earned the honor after helping lead the Phoenix to the semifinals of the CAA Tournament for the first time in program history. In the tournament, McIntosh averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, including a 20-points and 5 rebounds performance against Northeastern in the semifinal round. McIntosh was also tied for the team lead in three point makes with nine during the tournament.

This season, McIntosh was named the CAA Rookie of the Week on four occasions (Dec. 16, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, Feb. 24), tying Elijah Bryant for the most selections in a single season in program history. The freshman out of Snellville, Ga., also led the team in three-point makes (80), three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and assists (103). Against JMU, McIntosh scored a career-high 27 points (Feb. 20) after dishing out a career-best 10 assists against the Dukes earlier in the year (Jan. 25).

McIntosh, who was also named as the CAA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-CAA Rookie Team, picked up his third postseason honor with the award.

A full list of the 2020 Kyle Macy Freshman All-American honorees is below:

Precious Achiuwa        6-9     Memphis
Jordyn Adams            6-3     Austin Peay
Cole Anthony            6-3     North Carolina
DJ Burns                6-9     Winthrop
Tommy Bruner            6-1     USC Upstate
Vernon Carey, Jr.       6-10    Duke
Kofi Cockburn           7-0     Illinois
Amari Davis             6-3     Green Bay
Mahamadou Diawara       6-10    Stetson
Jordan Dingle           6-3     Penn
Marcus Domask           6-6     Southern Illinois
Anthony Edwards         6-5     Georgia
Trayce Jackson-Davis    6-9     Indiana
Jake LaRavia            6-8     Indiana State
Nico Mannion            6-2     rizona
Tyrese Maxey            6-3     Kentucky
Hunter McIntosh         6-3     Elon
Tre Mitchell            6-9     UMass
Justin Moore            6-4     Villanova
Zeke Nnaji              6-11    Arizona
Onyeka Okongwu          6-9     USC
Isaac Okoro             6-6     Auburn
Rob Perry               6-3     Stetson
Joe Pridgen             6-9     Stetson
Jahmi'us Ramsey         6-4     Texas Tech
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl  6-9     Villanova
Isaiah Stewart          6-9     Washington
Tyrell Terry            6-2     Stanford
Oscar Tshiebwe          6-9     West Virginia
Mylik Wilson            6-3     Louisiana
Jahmir Young            6-1     Charlotte

