Elon MBB: McIntosh Garners Kyle Macy Freshman All-American Honors

ELON, N.C. – On Thursday, March 26, Elon University men’s basketball freshman guard Hunter McIntosh was named to the Kyle Macy Freshman All-American Team.

McIntosh earned the honor after helping lead the Phoenix to the semifinals of the CAA Tournament for the first time in program history. In the tournament, McIntosh averaged 14.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists, including a 20-points and 5 rebounds performance against Northeastern in the semifinal round. McIntosh was also tied for the team lead in three point makes with nine during the tournament.

This season, McIntosh was named the CAA Rookie of the Week on four occasions (Dec. 16, Feb. 3, Feb. 17, Feb. 24), tying Elijah Bryant for the most selections in a single season in program history. The freshman out of Snellville, Ga., also led the team in three-point makes (80), three-point field goal percentage (40.4) and assists (103). Against JMU, McIntosh scored a career-high 27 points (Feb. 20) after dishing out a career-best 10 assists against the Dukes earlier in the year (Jan. 25).

McIntosh, who was also named as the CAA Rookie of the Year and was selected to the All-CAA Rookie Team, picked up his third postseason honor with the award.

A full list of the 2020 Kyle Macy Freshman All-American honorees is below:

Precious Achiuwa 6-9 Memphis Jordyn Adams 6-3 Austin Peay Cole Anthony 6-3 North Carolina DJ Burns 6-9 Winthrop Tommy Bruner 6-1 USC Upstate Vernon Carey, Jr. 6-10 Duke Kofi Cockburn 7-0 Illinois Amari Davis 6-3 Green Bay Mahamadou Diawara 6-10 Stetson Jordan Dingle 6-3 Penn Marcus Domask 6-6 Southern Illinois Anthony Edwards 6-5 Georgia Trayce Jackson-Davis 6-9 Indiana Jake LaRavia 6-8 Indiana State Nico Mannion 6-2 rizona Tyrese Maxey 6-3 Kentucky Hunter McIntosh 6-3 Elon Tre Mitchell 6-9 UMass Justin Moore 6-4 Villanova Zeke Nnaji 6-11 Arizona Onyeka Okongwu 6-9 USC Isaac Okoro 6-6 Auburn Rob Perry 6-3 Stetson Joe Pridgen 6-9 Stetson Jahmi'us Ramsey 6-4 Texas Tech Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 6-9 Villanova Isaiah Stewart 6-9 Washington Tyrell Terry 6-2 Stanford Oscar Tshiebwe 6-9 West Virginia Mylik Wilson 6-3 Louisiana Jahmir Young 6-1 Charlotte