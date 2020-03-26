Roman Reigns will not Wrestle at WrestleMania 36 due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns:Now “Who’s Next” for Bill Goldberg???(Braun Strowman)

**********Roman Reigns will not Wrestle at WrestleMania 36 due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 concerns:Now “Who’s Next” for Bill Goldberg???**********

(Somebody needs to check and see if J.P. Mundy is available.)

++++++++++Pro Wrestling Sheet and WrestlingInc.com on top of this breaking story.++++++++++

from www.wrestlinginc.com:

Roman Reigns Reportedly Out Of WrestleMania 36 Match

It was only a matter of time until WWE was impacted by the coronavirus. WrestleMania 36 had to be moved to two nights with no fans, and tapings had to go on before the Performance Center was shut down. Now the company will have to deal with a talent not being involved.

Pro Wrestling Sheet has reported that Roman Reigns will not be in his scheduled bout with WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. Reigns didn’t feel comfortable competing at the Performance Center as a result of his battle with leukemia. Being immunocompromised, Reigns didn’t want to risk his health.

Following another battle with leukemia, Reigns came back in February of 2019 to announce he was in remission. He ended up talking about how he was overwhelmed by the support he received from everyone since he made the announcement back in October 2018.

WWE is currently working on a replacement opponent for Goldberg. WrestleMania 36 will be taking place on April 4th and 5th.