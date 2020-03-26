The Greensboro Sportsplex to House the Homeless beginning on Friday:Offering Shelter during the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Storm

The Greensboro Sportsplex, a city of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Center, will offer shelter during the war on the Coronavirus…The Sportsplex will provide housing in the time of the COVID-19 storm, and each bed that is set up for the homeless will be set up six feet apart, so that the the homeless housing system will be in accordance, with the social distancing standards that are in place, to battle the Coronavirus/COVID-19…

We are not sure if any meals will be offered, in addition to the housing that is be provided for the homeless….This is a great plan to assist the Homeless and the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Greensboro, along with the Interactive Resource Center/IRC, are to be commended for their efforts to bring about this plan of attack, on the Coronavirus/COVID-19…..

++++++++++Housing for the Homeless to begin on Friday/tomorrow March 27, at the Greensboro Sportsplex.++++++++++

from www.myfox8.com:

Greensboro opening Sportsplex to homeless population amid coronavirus pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Those experiencing homelessness will be able to find shelter at the Greensboro Sportsplex starting on Friday, the city announced in a news release.

The Sportsplex, located at 2400 16th St., is an 110,000 square foot City-owned facility. Based on HUD and CDC spacing recommendations, single use beds will be spaced at least six feet apart to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The city has been communicating this service with Cone Health and the Interactive Resource Center for weeks,” Assistant City Manager Chris Wilson said. “This shelter-in-place solution offers our most vulnerable population the support and care they need, especially during this pandemic.”

The IRC staff will manage operations around the clock, including overnight shelter staff. Each person entering the facility, including staff, will undergo a screening process to check for symptoms of COVID-19. A dedicated space, off-site, will be provided for individuals who need to be quarantined.

**********Additional shelter-in-place facilities are being offered at the Salvation Army of Greensboro, YWCA of Greensboro, Greensboro Urban Ministry, Family Service of the Piedmont and Youth Focus.**********