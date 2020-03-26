Update on Hours at Carolina Acceleration and Greensboro Batting Center

For more details on Carolina Acceleration, go to www.carolinaacceleration.com and check in with Carmine Pagano….336-299-6266

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GBC OWNER ALAN ASHKINAZY

Hello Everyone!! This is Alan Ashkinazy owner of The Greensboro Batting Center. I understand the fear and uncertainty that is going on in our country right now and I’ve been contemplating what to do going forward. I do want to stay open for the people trying to keep normalcy in their life but I also want to respect the people who just aren’t positive about the situation. Here’s what I’ve come up with…. until further notice, The Greensboro Batting Center will cut its hours. We will only open up the token cages when lessons are going on. Also, we will not let more than 10 people hit in the token cages at one time. Each Day the hours will be different. The best thing to do is call GBC (336-855-6637) each day to check the hours. This will begin Thursday, March 26th.

This week…..

Thursday 3/26: 3:00pm-6:30pm

Friday 3/27: 3:30pm-7:00pm

Saturday 3/28: 10:00am- 2:30pm

Sunday 3/29: CLOSED

**********Next weeks hours will be posted on Sunday, 3/29.**********

Lessons will still go on at its regular times but if you want to cancel lessons for the time being, you can hold them off until you feel comfortable coming back.

Me and my staff are taking extra precautions in cleaning and sanitizing to keep it safe for the customers who choose to come in. Also, we are a 30,000 square foot facility with 6 separate training areas so there are never many people in each area during this crisis.

As always I want to Thank all my loyal customers over the last 33 years and I hope to see everyone real soon! Be safe!!