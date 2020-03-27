Looking like a Ghost Town/Christmas Morning on the ‘Regular Running Routine’ this Friday March 27

When things were busy, they used to say, “It’s a Jungle out there”…..

It was anything but a Jungle out there this morning, as I headed out on the what should still be considered the ‘Regular Routine Run’/’Regular Running Routine’…

The Friday Morning Run, taking off headed down Benjamin Parkway, then through a neighborhood or two, and on to Holden Road, take it up Holden for a while, make a left on to Hobbs Road, and head on over towards Friendly Shopping Center…

When I got over around the Friendly Shopping area, that is when the “Ghost Town Look” kicked into high gear…

I didn’t see any ghosts, so I wasn’t afraid and I wasn’t running any faster to avoid being carried away by the ghosts….

The area around Friendly Shopping Center just looked like a literal “Ghost Town”, as I ran through there…I did run a bit faster, since some of the terrain near the Shops on Friendly is laid out, where the streets are going downhill…

But, I am here to tell you, it was a not a “Jungle out there”, it was a “Ghost Town” out there…

It looked like it does on Christmas morning, when everybody is at home opening up their Christmas presents…The place was DEAD this morning, with hardly anybody in sight, and just think what things will look like tomorrow, after today’s 5 O’clock lockdown kicks in….

Leaving the Friendly Center area, I made my way back toward Benjamin Parkway and there was more life out there, with several cars heading into town, and some going the other way, headed away from town….

The Regular Routine Run, for our daily exercise deployment, may be on the way to becoming a thing of the past…It is getting tougher and tougher to stick to a Regular Daily Routine…But if we can in some way, stay the course and keep our daily events as regular as possible, and not venture onto the Daily Regular Roulette Wheel, we will come out of this Coronavirus/COVID-19 Crisis better in the end…

Is this the end of Running in the Morning as we know it???

I sure hope not. Let’s stick to the Regular Running Routine as long as we can!!!

