The Top High School Football Coach from Guilford County:We have at least three very good Candidates!!!

Here is a look at three coaches that might be in line to be called “The Top High School Football Coach from Guilford County”…..

Page coach Marion Kirby coached the Page Pirates to all of these State Championships…The Pirates won three out-right, and tied for one state title…

The 1980, 1983, 1984, and 1985 Page High School Varsity Football Team won the 4-A State Championship. The football players of the 1984/ 1985 State Champion football team were all inducted into the NC Football Hall Of Fame in 2010.

In 1980, it was Page over Jacksonville, 36-14…Page over Douglas Byrd, 21-14, in 1983…Page and Fayetteville 71st tied at 14-14, in 1984…Page 26-20, over Terry Sanford in 1985….

The Northern Guilford Nighthawks’ Football team have won 3 consecutive 3AA State Championships, defeating Crest High School in 2010 and 2011 and Charlotte Catholic in the 2012 championship game. They won the 2014 3AA State Championship as well, defeating Weddington High School.

The Nighthawks were coached by Johnny Roscoe. Roscoe went 65-6 during his tenure and retired after coaching the Nighthawks to victory in each of Northern’s last 29 contests.

Steven Davis(Dudley High School) 2020 will be his 17th year as head coach of the Panthers(179-44)….Dudley Panthers’ State Championship teams under the leadership of coach Steven Davis were 2007, 2008, 2013 and 2016….

Dudley topped Cape Fear 54-0 for the 2016 NCHSAA 4-A Title and the Panthers defeated Scotland County, 24-7 for the 2013 4-A Championship…

Dudley won back-to-back NCHSAA 3-AA Titles in 2007 and 2008….