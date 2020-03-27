What a Beautiful Day in the Guilford College Neighborhood and the Squirrels were putting on a show:Andy Durham meets Buck McNeely’s Outdoor Adventure

At the Guilford College campus today, in the Guilford College community and our camera was rolling, as picked up “for whom the Bell Tolls”, the Squirrels night/day out, a boat/raft on the Quaker Lake, views throughout the campus as the trail has no end….

*****For the students at home, WELCOME BACK!!!*****

+++++This video brings you back.+++++

First up check out and listen in for when the five o’clock bell rolled and tolled…We got about three shots of it since it was two minutes late coming in, but we hit the six o’clock bell on the nose, and we will have that one later on…

Click Below….Nice scene on a beautiful sunny day in the Guilford College Quaker community…

Click Below for a great look inside the empty Guilford College football field at Armfield Athletic Center…

Click Below for another Guilford College community scene and you will find something very interesting going on in the background…

Behind home plate on the beautiful Guilford College campus…Click Below..

The total look of the Guilford College baseball field…Click Below…

Just about every Parking Place is empty on the Guilford College campus….Click Below…

Sights and Sounds of the Guilford College campus like you have never seen before…Click Below…

A view of the President’s House on the Guilford College campus….Click Below…

Heading toward the lake at Guilford College and another look back at the President’s beautiful home…Click Below…..

We are at the Guilford College lake and we see a raft on the lake and this is the first time I have seen a boat, a canoe, or even a raft on the lake in say 25-30 years….Lazy Spring days and taking it to a raft….Click Below..

Looking back across the Guilford College lake and there is the sun shining brightly and there’s that Raft again….Click Below…Just like Buck McNeely’s Outdoor Adventure, but in Greensboro, N.C.

Up in the Woods at Guilford College and along the “Quaker Trail”…Click Below….

Further back in the Woods at Guilford College and the birds are in the spotlight here…Enjoy their Friday afternoon tunes….When you Click Below….

The sun is creating quite a show on the Guilford College lake….Click Below…

The Raft and the Ducks/Geese take over the Guilford College lake…Click Below…

The Raft and the Geese/Ducks are ready to leave the lake….Getting ready to get out of Guilford College lake…Click Below…

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

************************************************************************************************************************************

We are ready to get down to some serious business….The Squirrels are ready to take over the Guilford College campus…The students are away and the Squirrels are ready to play…Are you a “Squirrel Watcher”??? Here they come, when you Click Below….

More on the Squirrels and we also have the Guilford College Bell tolling six times…This same bell was in use when my grandfather went to school here back in 1876….This is all history here…A Squirrel and a Bell…Click Below, and what do you know, a Top Video Show….

A very nice panoramic view of the center of the Guilford College campus, with Rachel’s Cottage in the spotlight…Click Below…

“Like a Squirrel on the Run” and hoping across the green grass like a rabbit and headed to the bushes, at Guilford College…Click Below for more of the “Squirrel Video Show”….

Here we go with a squirrel that is staring us down, as he thinks about climbing a tree, at Guilford College…Click Below…

We have a Squirrel that looks like he is digging a hole, and then going from Tree-to-Tree on the Guilford College campus…Click Below…

Heading out front on the Guilford College campus, and on the West Friendly Avenue side of the campus, with the Dana Auditorium in sight…Click Below…