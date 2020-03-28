Jacob Sheffield has been named as the new Head Football Coach at High Point Central High School

Coach Jacob Sheffield is the new head football coach at High Point Central High School…He is a former Trinity High School student and a graduate of Appalachian State University…Coach Sheffield will be teaching weightlifting and coaching football at High Point Central High School….Coach Sheffield is a former assistant from Page High School…..

Bison Nation! We are very excited to announce Jacob Sheffield as the new Head Football coach here at HPC! Coach Sheffield comes to us from Page HS. Here is a link to his introduction video: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0DVvb5cN_eg&feature=youtu.be

Former HP Central head football coach Wayne Jones is now working down in Georgia…..

