The Best we had on the Saturday Sports Lineup:Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers, with M.L. Carr and Cornbread Maxwell “just a doing their thing”!!!

The best I saw today on the sports lineup was the ESPN 30/30 show on ABC, that featured the Boston Celtics-LA Lakers Rivalry, from back in the early 1980’s…

Some of the best sports stuff I have ever seen in my life and for basketball, it doesn’t get any better than this…

Why did this resonate with me so much???

It was because the Celtics-Lakers Rivalry was just that good and even more…

You had the greats…..Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Kevin McHale, James Worthy, Robert Parrish, Michael Cooper, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Nate “Tiny” Archibald, Kurt Rambis, Bob McAdoo, Byron Scott, Jamal/Keith Wilkes and the list goes on and on…

And you had the other names that to us were greats, but they were locals too….Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell, from Kinston, N.C., plus you had Boston’s other local, M.L. Carr, from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, and Carr was a star for the Guilford College Quakers…

Cornbread Maxwell and M.L. Carr….Man, those two were key components to the success of the Celtics…..Carr and Maxwell, each in their own way, helping to carry the Boston Celtics….

M.L. Carr waving that big white towel from the Celtic bench, or saying the Celtics were facing “Tragic Johnson”, when Magic began to struggle in certain stages of the series…M.L. Carr knocking on the Lakers locker room door, prior to Game 6 of the ’84 Series and telling the Lakers to “get out here and get ready to face the music/take their beating”….And M.L. Carr was doing that in Los Angeles, home of the LA Lakers…

Carr and Maxwell were both characters, and possibly characters that do not get the attention that they deserve, unless we look very closely at their contributions to the Boston dynasty….

M.L. Carr and Cornbread Maxwell were getting into the Lakers’ heads…Carr and Cornbread were saying things and doing things that were driving the LA Lakers crazy…Cornbread Maxwell got into James Worthy’s head so bad in one stretch, that Worthy ended up shoving Maxwell into the basket, and Cornbread finally landed on the floor underneath the basketball goal…LA was cracking, and it was due to fact that Cornbread and Carr were making the Los Angeles Lakers lose it…

Just a few notes on Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell’s on-court behavior from Wikipedia:

Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell, in addition to being a dangerous scorer and a colorful character, was a clutch performer in the playoffs. Maxwell was named MVP of the 1981 NBA Finals. Three years later, Maxwell scored 24 points against the Los Angeles Lakers in the decisive game-seven victory during the 1984 NBA Finals.

Before the game, he told his teammates to “climb on my back, boys.” Maxwell’s colorful side was also on display in the series as he mocked second-year Laker forward James Worthy’s inability to make free throws during overtime of game 4 by walking across the lane between free throws with his hands around his own neck, suggesting Worthy’s choking under pressure.

Maxwell also made fun of Kurt Rambis prior to Game 4 of the 1984 Finals, wearing Rambis’s trademark glasses and inadvertently missing a long range shot in front of loyal Rambis fans known as the “Rambis Youth”.

from Wikipedia on M.L./Michael Leon Carr:

He is best known for the steal and dunk he made in overtime of Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals versus the Lakers in Los Angeles, which sealed the victory for Boston, and eventually won another title for them. He is also famous for waving a towel during crucial situations to fire up the Celtics….

I could watch that action from the Boston-LA rivalry every day of the week, and twice on Sunday…If that didn’t make you want to pick up a basketball and head outside and shoot some hoops today, I don’t know what will….It sure got my blood flowing and my shot going….The weather was perfect and for what M.L. Carr and Cornbread did, thanks guys for the memories, they will live on forever….

Love it, some of the “Best in Sports Today”, on Saturday March 28……