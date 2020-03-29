Kadyn/K.D. Dawkins and Omarion Johnson from Eastern Guilford High School named to Burlington Times-News 2020 All-Region Boys Basketball Team

CLICK HERE to see the entire team from the Burlington Times-News and their 2020 All-Region Boys Basketball Team….

Kadyn/K.D. Dawkins and Omarion Johnson from Eastern Guilford High School, are on the First Team and you find Kamell Smith, also from Eastern Guilford HS, on the second team…

Congrats to these kids/young men and the job they did during the 2019-2020 high school basketball season….