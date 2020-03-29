Ragsdale High School has a new football Strength and Conditioning Coach:Ragsdale Tigers Welcome Coach James Daniels
from Ragsdale High School on Twitter:
Ragsdale Football has hired James Daniels as Strength & Conditioning Coach.
Coach Daniels has over 20 years of experience as a coach, trainer and clinician.. He has worked in all three Divisions of the NCAA coaching 155 All Americans. Welcome to the Ragsdale Family.
