Ragsdale High School has a new football Strength and Conditioning Coach:Ragsdale Tigers Welcome Coach James Daniels

Ragsdale High School and Head Football Coach Johnny Boykin announced the addition of James Daniels to the Ragsdale Football Coaching Staff as the Strength and Conditioning Coach as well as the Running Back Coach.

Coach Daniels has over 20 years of experience as a coach, trainer and clinician for sports such as Track & Field, Football, Basketball, Softball, and Tennis. He is a USATF High Performance Coach that has presented both public and private seminars on speed development and agility. He has worked in all three Divisions of the NCAA where he has coached 155 All Americans. He has also coached in arguably in the toughest conference in the country, the Southeastern Conference (SEC).