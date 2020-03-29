Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School) receives football offer from University of Maryland Terrapins:Whirlies’ 2022 D-Lineman has a load of offers
from Travis Shaw on Twitter and this Grimsley High School defensive lineman is getting his name out there, all over the nation…
Travis Shaw:
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Maryland Red heart…..
#GoTerps Turtle
Among the other schools/colleges offering Travis Shaw:
@cheesy_Trav18 looking at….
Florida State
South Carolina
Tennessee
Oklahoma
Georgia
Ohio State
Auburn
Louisville
Oregon
Wisconsin
Alabama
LSU
West Virginia
Duke
N.C. State
North Carolina…..At least all of these teams, looking at 2022 Travis Shaw….
