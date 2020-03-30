Joe Diffie, country music singer famous for his tune “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox(If I Die)” has died at age 61, due to Coronavirus/COVID-19 complications:He was the “Pickup Man”!!!

from the Nashville Tennessean and CLICK HERE for the full/complete article on the life and death of Joe Diffie…..

Joe Diffie, a country star, Grammy winner and longtime Grand Ole Opry member, died Sunday from coronavirus complications. He was 61.

A representative for Diffie confirmed his death in a news release. The “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green” singer announced Friday that he tested positive for the virus.

Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Diffie enjoyed a consistent run of country hits in the early 1990s. “Pickup Man” was among five chart-toppers he scored in the first half of the decade.

He moved to Nashville in 1986, after losing his factory job in Oklahoma.

“When I got laid off, I was like, ‘Well, you know what, I think I’m just going to try it,’” he told Bobby Bones in 2019. “I just loaded up everything I could get in this old beat up car I had, and off I went.”

As news broke of Diffie’s death on Sunday, fans turned to the singer’s classic songs on YouTube and streaming services. Among those was 1993’s “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die).” Diffie didn’t write the song, but he made it his own.

“Just let my headstone be a neon sign/ Just let it burn in memory of all of my good times,” he sang. “… I’ll be the life of the party, even when I’m dead and gone.”