Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:Cars lined up in the Streets and Wrapped around the Building, trying to buy doughnuts at the Krispy Kreme on Battleground, on Monday night
I have seen the lines on Battleground Avenue waiting to buy biscuits at Biscuitville and the cars lined up at the CookOut on Battleground, but never before, had I seen the cars lines up and wrapped all the way around the building at the Krispy Doughnut Shop on Battleground, but they were tonight/Monday night…
Here are the lines at around 8pm this evening, with cars lined up and waiting to get their Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Battleground Avenue…Maybe one of those once-in-a-lifetime shots, or who knows, maybe they will be lined up again, out there tomorrow night, but as far as tonight goes, “We’ve got Tonight, so take a bite out of this selected video, when you CLICK ON below…
