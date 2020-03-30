LA Chargers are the Odds-On Favorites to land former Carolina Panthers’ QB Cam Newton:If all falls into place, Next ‘Landing Spot’ for Cam Newton =’s Los Angeles Chargers

Updated Cam Newton Next Team Odds: Chargers Heavy Favorites to Land Former MVP Quarterback

from Scott Miller at the Action Network/CLICK HERE.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also in the mix to land the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

If you missed the first week of NFL free agency, the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton will be moving on from one another, as the team initially gave Newton permission to seek a trade, and has since officially released him.

Cam Newton Next Team Odds

Los Angeles Chargers -150

Jacksonville Jaguars: +470

Miami Dolphins: +470

Denver Broncos: +600

New England Patriots: +650

Washington Redskins: +1000

Las Vegas Raiders: +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000