LA Chargers are the Odds-On Favorites to land former Carolina Panthers’ QB Cam Newton:If all falls into place, Next ‘Landing Spot’ for Cam Newton =’s Los Angeles Chargers
Updated Cam Newton Next Team Odds: Chargers Heavy Favorites to Land Former MVP Quarterback
***********The Los Angeles Chargers are the heavy favorites to sign former NFL MVP Cam Newton.***********
from Scott Miller at the Action Network/CLICK HERE.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are also in the mix to land the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.
If you missed the first week of NFL free agency, the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton will be moving on from one another, as the team initially gave Newton permission to seek a trade, and has since officially released him.
Cam Newton Next Team Odds
Los Angeles Chargers -150
Jacksonville Jaguars: +470
Miami Dolphins: +470
Denver Broncos: +600
New England Patriots: +650
Washington Redskins: +1000
Las Vegas Raiders: +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers: +2000
