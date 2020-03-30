“The Day the Cowhide Died”:For Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford HS) and the North Carolina Central Eagles it was Wednesday March 11, 2020

Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford High School) at North Carolina Central University baseball for 2020, outfielder playing in 9 games for N.C. Central and the NCCU Eagles were (6-11) overall, with senior Carter Williams in his nine games batting .316, with 7 RBI and 0 HR’s….Last game for N.C. Central was Wednesday March 11, and that was a 14-5 win over Longwood University…Carter Williams, in that game, went 1-4/2 Runs/2 RBI/Double and was in center field defensively for the NCCU Eagles…

“The Day the Cowhide Died” for the NCCU Eagles and Carter Williams was Wednesday March 11, 2020…

Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford High School) has put up some impressive career numbers for the N.C. Central Eagles baseball team and he was hoping to be a part of the 2020 MLB Draft in June, if that happens in June…We have some questions about that coming his way, and will bring them up here for you in the near future….

Carter Williams as a high school senior signs with the North Carolina Central University Eagles on January 12, 2016, at Northeast Guilford High School….

Today’s baseball signing by NEG Ram shortstop Carter Williams took place in the Media Center at Northeast Guilford High School…Carter signed his commitment papers/his Letter of Intent to attend and play baseball at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina…

Interview with Carter Williams, the day he signed with North Carolina Central….January 12, 2016…

Carter and his dad Hal Williams embrace on the day that Carter signed with NCCU, at Northeast Guilford High School…

GreensboroSports.com headline from May 5, 2019….

Carter Williams(Northeast Guilford HS) breaks N.C. Central University Baseball Record for Doubles(41) and also has become the NCCU all-time hits leader with 193/Games played leader at 145

Carter Williams on the Roster page at North Carolina Central Baseball:

Carter Williams Bio Page from North Carolina Central Baseball:

Career through junior year: Three-time All-MEAC Selection. 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. 2017 NCCSIA All-State. Has the fourth-highest career batting average (.329, 196-595), slugging percentage (.484) and on base percentage (.410) in the modern era at NCCU. Holds the most career hits with 196, and doubles with 41. Has the second-most runs scored with 117. Tied for the sixth-most triples with six, and is fifth in career home runs with 13. Tied for the third-most RBI with 104, and has the most career total bases with 288. Tied for the fourth-most career walks with 76. Tied for the fifth-most stolen bases with 38.

2019: First Team All-MEAC. Appeared in all 49 games with 48 starts. Finished second on the team with a .328 batting average with a team-high 65 hits to tie for third-most in a single season at NCCU in the modern era. Slugged .475 with 14 doubles and five home runs, and led the team with 42 RBI to tie for fifth-most in a single season at NCCU in the modern era. Tied for second-most doubles in a single-season at NCCU in the modern era. Walked 23 times for a .394 on base percentage and scored 34 runs. Finished top-10 in the MEAC in batting average and slugging percentage, and tied for third in total hits. Also ranked top-five in the MEAC in RBI, doubles, home runs, and tied for fourth with 94 total bases. Tied for sixth in the MEAC with 14 stolen bases and became the first Eagle to have a perfect stolen base percentage with more than 10 attempts in a single season in the modern era. Had a stretch where he drove in eight RBI within eight plate appearances during a series with Savannah State on April 27-28. Tied for the team lead with 19 multi-hit games including a 5-for-5 game with a double, a home run, and six RBI against Savannah State on April 27. Led the team with 11 multi-RBI games. Held an eight-game hit streak and a 14-game streak of reaching base safely. Preseason First Team All-MEAC.

2018: Second Team All-MEAC. Started all 49 games he appeared in. Batted .307 and slugged a team third-best .521 (fourth in MEAC) by knocking a team-high 24 extra-base hits with 13 doubles, five triples (tied for first in MEAC) and six home runs from the leadoff spot. Walked a team third-most 28 times for a .407 on base percentage. Became the first Eagle to tally 100 total bases, surpassing Corey Joyce’s record of 97 set in 2017, and finished second in the MEAC in that category. Had a team second-most 18 multi-hit games, and had seven multi-RBI games. Also had a 12-game streak of reaching base safely. Came a double-shy of the cycle against Iona (March 3) with three hits including a triple and a home run, and was named MEAC Player of the Week following the series where he drove in 11 RBI and batted .409 with nine hits. Named Preseason Second Team All-MEAC.

2017: Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American. NCCSIA Second Team All-State and Second Team All-MEAC. Two-time weekly award recipient as he was named both MEAC Rookie and Player of the Week. Appeared in all 50 games and started 48 in his freshman year. Batted .351 from the leadoff position and set the modern era single-season hit record with 72. Led the team in runs scored with 42. Had 17 extra-base hits and tied the single-season record with 14 doubles. Had a nine- and 13-game hit streak during the season. Also had a 17-game streak of reaching base safely. Led the Eagles with 24 multi-hit games. Finished in the top-10 in the MEAC in batting average and on base percentage at .427. Drove in 26 RBI with one triple and two home runs. Went 4-for-6 with a run and an RBI at Florida A&M (May 6) and also drove in three RBI during a 3-for-5 with a double and a steal against Florida A&M as well (April 1). Had a second three-RBI game against Savannah State (April 30) on two hits and a home run.

High School (Northeast Guilford H.S.): Was a four-time All-Conference selection, and was named All-State, All-Area, All-USA and All-County. Was also named offensive player of the year and player of the year.

Personal: Born Jan. 14, 1998 in Greensboro, N.C. Parents are Hal Williams and Barbara Prisock. Enjoys video games, food, and baseball. Majoring in exercise science at NCCU.