The Greensboro Batting Center has CLOSED its doors/Carolina Acceleration is also CLOSED!!!
ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GBC OWNER ALAN ASHKINAZY
DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS, THE GREENSBORO BATTING CENTER HAS TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at 5:00PM.
ACCORDING TO GUILFORD COUNTY THE “STAY AT HOME” ORDER WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL APRIL 16th.
FOR UPDATES CALL GBC at 336-855-6637 or CHECK OUR WEB SITE greensborobatting.com
For updates on Carolina Acceleration and Carmine Pagano’s work there, go to www.carolinaacceleration.com….
