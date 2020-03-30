The Greensboro Batting Center has CLOSED its doors/Carolina Acceleration is also CLOSED!!!

ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GBC OWNER ALAN ASHKINAZY

DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS, THE GREENSBORO BATTING CENTER HAS TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY BEGINNING FRIDAY, MARCH 27th at 5:00PM.

ACCORDING TO GUILFORD COUNTY THE “STAY AT HOME” ORDER WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL APRIL 16th.

FOR UPDATES CALL GBC at 336-855-6637 or CHECK OUR WEB SITE greensborobatting.com

For updates on Carolina Acceleration and Carmine Pagano’s work there, go to www.carolinaacceleration.com….