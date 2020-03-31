Jaden Ellis(Page HS) receives Coach Rick Lewis’ All-State Leadership Award

from Coach Rick Lewis, at the Phenom Hoops Report, he has named Jaden Ellis, from Page High School, to his All-State Basketball Team, and Jaden Ellis has been awarded the All-State Leadership Award for the season just completed, 2019-2020…

Jaden Ellis showing some of those signs that we used to see from another Lewis, Tyler Lewis, and Jaden Ellis is a smooth operator and never really seems to get rattled…

He can score, that was evident when we started the 2019-2020 season, but this past year, Jaden Ellis became a much better distributor of the basketball and he got his teammates involved and made them look better, and in turn, the Page Pirates became a much better overall basketball team…

It is one thing to say, “Oh he is making his teammates look better and helping to get them into a better position to score and to help the team”, but it is another thing to sit there and see it happen….

Jaden Ellis helped Jason Sellars get his game going, Jaden Ellis helped make his teammate Zion Conner a better player….Ellis made all of the Page Pirates around him, better players this season….

Here is the official word from Coach Rick Lewis, at the Phenom Hoops Report:

Greensboro Page had a huge turn around in their 2019-20 season. Two things can be contributed to Page going from a 10-14 record the previous season to 16-12 this past season. First year Coach Evan Fancourt is a proven winner and has the ability to get the most out of his teams. Second, the leadership ability of 6’0 2021 Jaden Ellis. Ellis averaged 15.6 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.3 SPG.

We got a chance to watch Ellis first hand at the Phenom Gate City Classic that was held at Greensboro Day. In the win over First Flight, we wrote the following. “Ellis was absolutely terrific as he was efficient and productive and showcased a nice blend of athleticism, skill, basketball IQ, and excellent feel for the game all rolled into one. Ellis finished with a game high 34 points going 10-16 from the floor, 3-5 from the 3-point line and 11-16 from the free throw line. In addition, he collected three rebounds, dished out five assists and even had two steals while only committing one turnover. In the fast tempo game, Ellis proved to be in complete control and proved he’s a player who stock is on the rise.”

More importantly, we were equally impressed with his vocal leadership on the court. He simply led by example. In speaking with head coach Evan Fancort, he stated the following. “Ellis was asked to carry a huge load for this team, really an impossible load. He was asked to be a point guard, break pressure, initiate offense, score the ball at a high rate, pressure the other team’s primary ball handler, etc. Ellis responded in every way. He took a team that finished in last place in the conference and did not make the playoffs, and led them to 16 wins, the conference championship, and the second round of the state playoffs. He is one of the best guards in the state.”

Share this: