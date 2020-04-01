Jacob Cozart and Grant Aycock from Wesleyan Christian Academy named to 2020 Preseason All-American Baseball Teams
from Wesleyan Christian Academy on Twitter:
Wesleyan’s Jacob Cozart, 1st team (‘21) and Grant Aycock, 2nd team (‘22) were both named to the 2020 Preseason Underclass All Americans Teams….
**********Of the more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the nation, 200 are chosen to 1st or 2nd team…***********
