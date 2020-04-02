Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School) named Rivals.com Top Five Prospect

Travis Shaw

from Twitter at @cheesy_Trav18

Honored to be ranked as an 5-Star Prospect by Rivals.com

The Grimsley defensive lineman is on his way up the college recruitment ladder…Travis Shaw, Class of 2022, is on the radar of nearly every major college football program in the nation…

This young man/kid can really go, and his motor will be running full speed this Fall and nobody knows where the engine stops, when Travis Shaw makes his college football declaration/decision….

He is “The Man”/the Big Man and the Big Man, is making some more noise….

from Rivals.com and their 24/7 site….

Only a handful of the nation’s best high school football players finish the cycle out with five-star rankings. As Rivals.com begins to evaluate the top talent in the class of 2022, the national analyst team has selected 10 rising juniors to debut as five-star prospects.

Today’s five-star spotlight is on Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle…

CLICK HERE to see the Travis Shaw ‘Tale of the Tape’, from Rivals.com….