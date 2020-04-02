Will Shipley from Weddington High School is the top Runningback in the state of North Carolina going into the 2020 season and possibly the #1 All-Purpose in the Nation

CLICK HERE to see the Will Shipley highlights and his high school team, the Weddington Warriors, have already won back-to-back NCHSAA 3-AA football State Championships….Weddington behind the all-purpose running of Will Shipley last season(2019), went (16-0)…

For 2019 Will Shipley ran the football 188 times, for 2,066 yards and 30 touchdowns, and more of the same is expected from Shipley in 2020…Many compare his running style, and his overall all-purpose football game, to that of Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers…Shipley is the real deal….Be sure to check out that video above, or



And lest we forget, since we are noting Will Shipley as the all-purpose back, Shipley had 34 receptions, for 582 yards and 8 TD’s, during the 2019 high school football season…

Total All-Purpose yards for Will Shipley in 2019 came out to 2,671 total yards…

We think he’s your man…Top runningback in the state of North Carolina and the Top All-Purpose back in the USA….

His college list is currently too long to list here…..

In comparison, the top returning runningback from Guilford County, Jalen Fairley of Southeast Guilford High School, ran for 1,873 yards on 241 carries, going for 12 TD’s…Those are the 2019 numbers for Fairley and he is returning for the Falcons in 2020…