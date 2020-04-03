Gas going for $1.55 per Gallon on the East Side of Town Today:Give me $10.00 on #10!!!

That’s what I told them at the Shell Family Fare, on East Market Street today…Give me 10 on #10, and let the gas flowing begin…

(Gas going for just $1.55 per gallon in East Greensboro.)

Looks like maybe the best deal in town right now. Gas was going for $1.65 per gallon, just about a half a mile up the street/road, on West Wendover…And the gas prices were getting higher, as you drove back toward mainstream downtown Greensboro….

Lots of price difference throughout that Eastern Greensboro corridor, and it still seems like the gas for the least, is coming from on down East….The cheapest gas in town, is going down, in East Greensboro….

