Jeremiah Dickerson(Dudley HS) has committed to play college basketball at Paine College, in Augusta, Georiga:Don’t Stop Believing and Dickerson didn’t!!!

He kept on believing, and now Jeremiah Dickerson, from James B. Dudley High School, is headed to Paine College, in Augusta, Georgia to attend to his college education, and to play college basketball…

Jeremiah Dickerson:100% COMMITTED to Paine College

This sort of reminds me of something else I was reading just this morning, about another man who reached the “Mountaintop”….

It was on this night, April 3, back in 1968, and that was when Dr. Martin Luther King gave his final speech. “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop”….

In it, he hints that he believed he might not live long.

He said, “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it doesn’t matter with me now. Because I’ve been to mountaintop. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you…[But] I’m happy tonight. I’m not worried about anything. I’m not fearing any man. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

The next day he was assassinated.

And now here we are on Friday April 3, 2020, and Jeremiah Dickerson has reached his “Mountaintop”…..

(And Jeremiah Dickerson is moving on, he is pressing forward.)

Jeremiah Dickerson

6’5” Guard/ Wing Class Of 2020 (Garner Road 2020 West) Dudley High School 3.4 GPA

@Jeremiah2020NC

Students:419 and now 420 students with the addition of Dudley High School senior Jeremiah Dickerson, headed to Paine College in the Fall of 2020…He will play basketball for the Paine College Lions, and be student #420, in 2020….

Paine College is a private, historically black Methodist liberal arts college in Augusta, Georgia. It is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Paine College offers undergraduate degrees in the liberal arts, business administration, and education through residential, commuter, and off-site programs.

The college’s athletic teams are known as the Lions. Paine College currently competes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) at the Division II level as a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC). Men’s sports include baseball, basketball, cross country, golf and track & field; women’s sports include basketball, cross country, softball, track & field and volleyball.