Spotlight on Mackenzie Allison from Ragsdale High School headed to Belmont Abbey College in Fall of 2020 for Softball

**********Ragsdale High School shining the Senior Spotlight on the Tigers’ softball leader, Mackenzie Allison…..**********

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT:

Mackenzie has signed a scholarship to play softball at Belmont Abbey College. Accomplishments: 3-time All-Conference Player, 4-A Metro Player of the Year, and All-State.

Comment’s from Coach Harbaugh: Mackenzie is one of the hardest working athletes to ever put on a Ragsdale Uniform. Her love for the game of softball and willingness to work on her craft has made her 4 years at Ragsdale unforgettable. Has been a great team captain and holds numerous school records. Her teammates and I are so thankful for everything that she has done to change the face of Ragsdale Softball.