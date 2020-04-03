Spotlight on Mackenzie Allison from Ragsdale High School headed to Belmont Abbey College in Fall of 2020 for Softball
**********Ragsdale High School shining the Senior Spotlight on the Tigers’ softball leader, Mackenzie Allison…..**********
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT:
Mackenzie has signed a scholarship to play softball at Belmont Abbey College. Accomplishments: 3-time All-Conference Player, 4-A Metro Player of the Year, and All-State.
Comment’s from Coach Harbaugh: Mackenzie is one of the hardest working athletes to ever put on a Ragsdale Uniform. Her love for the game of softball and willingness to work on her craft has made her 4 years at Ragsdale unforgettable. Has been a great team captain and holds numerous school records. Her teammates and I are so thankful for everything that she has done to change the face of Ragsdale Softball.
