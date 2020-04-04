Silas Mason(Smith High School) gets a college basketball offer from N.C. A&T
from Twitter:
Silas Mason
@TheSilas_Mason
**********Blessed to receive a offer from NC A&T…**********
Silas Mason, Second Team All-State from the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association…First Team News and Record HSXtra All-Area Boys Basketball Team…First Team All-Conference Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference…
Silas Mason averaged right around 17-18 points a game this season(his senior season) for the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles, coached by Derrick Partee, with assistant coaches Clarence Waddell and Coach Irv….
