Andy Pack(Northern Guilford HS) packing his bags and leaving Elon University:Pack is headed to Bridgewater College

***********COLLEGE BASKETBALL MOVEMENT**********

Andy Pack, formerly of Northern Guilford High School, is leaving Elon University and headed to Bridgewater College, up near Harrisonburg, Virginia….Andy Pack’s high school teammate, Kellen Hodge, is on the Eagles’ team up at Bridgewater, and Northern Guilford assistant coach Derek Hodge, also attended and played college basketball at Bridgewater….

Pack, Andy

Position:G

Height:6-4

Weight:200

Class:Sophomore

Hometown:Summerfield, N.C.

High School:Northern Guilford

Andy Pack’s basketball career at Elon University:

SOPHOMORE (2019)

• Appeared in 31 games • Averaged 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 9.7 minutes of action per game • Scored a total of 56 points, adding 43 total rebounds • Knocked down 11 threes and shot 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line • Scored a season-high 16 points on the road against Delaware • Grabbed a season-best six rebounds against Milligan • Played a season-high 21 minutes against North Carolina Weslayan, posting a season-best four assists

FRESHMAN (2018)

Appeared in 29 of the team’s 32 games during his first season • Averaged 12.2 minutes per game • Averaged 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest • Scored in double-figures four times, all coming in the last nine games • Tallied a season-high 12 points three times during the season against Drexel (Feb. 2), Hofstra (Feb. 7) and Towson (March 2) • Scored 11 points against College of Charleston (Feb. 23) • Grabbed a season-best six rebounds at Hofstra (Feb. 7) • Made a season-best four three-pointers in Elon’s win at Towson (March 2) • Scored in double-figures for the first time in his career against Drexel (Feb. 2) • Played a season-high 27 minutes at UMKC (Dec. 22) • Made at least one three pointer in 10 contests • Dished out a season-high four assists against Central Penn (Nov. 27) • Made his first-career appearance in Elon’s season-opener at Manhattan (Nov. 6) • Shot the ball 38.2 percent (34-89) from the floor and 35.1 percent (20-57) from three • Finished his first season with totals of 102 points, 54 rebounds, 22 assists, 10 steals and 20 three-pointers made • Named to the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll.

High School

Played high school basketball at nearby Northern Guilford under head coach Bill Chambers • Finished his four-year career as the program’s all-time leading scorer, a two-time Conference Player of the Year, three-time All-District selection, and a four-time member of the Academic All-Conference team • Together his best season as a senior, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds during the 2017-18 season • Guided the Nighthawks to two conference championships and an appearance in the final four of the state playoffs as a junior in 2016-17 • Was a McDonald’s All-American nominee, selected to the North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star game, and an East/West All-Star game selection • Collected conference tournament Most Valuable Player honors and was named to the Haeco Invitational All-Tournament team during his career • Played AAU basketball for the NC Spartans under head coach Josh Thompson.

Personal

Full name is Anderson Gregory Pack • The son of Rob Pack and Jenny Weston • Born on November 9, 1999 • His father Rob Pack played basketball for Guilford College.