Who was your Top Coach of All-Time??? The best coach you ever had at Any Level?

Who was the best coach you ever had? You may have a Top Three, and if so, go ahead and list them, but it would really be interesting to get you Top All-Time Coach, that you ever had….

My top coach, was a football coach I had at Summer Football Camp, and then he later coached me for one year at college, and his name was John Cartwright….He was a quarterback, back in his day at Navy, and then went on to become the head coach in college, at Liberty Baptist College…One of those coaches that gave you more than just football stuff…He taught you life lessons and he cared about your soul and where you would end up, when life was closing in on you, and things would all be over…

At the Naval Academy, John Cartwright did OK for himself, as part of the Midshipmen’s Football Team…

Cartwright followed Roger Staubach as starting quarterback for the United States Naval Academy as a sophomore in 1965. He led the Midshipmen to some of their finest seasons including a 1967 season that including victories over Penn State, Syracuse, and Army. In the process, he broke 13 of Staubach’s school records and set seven others of his own.

I am going to give it up for John Cartwright….Other coaches I had that made a major impression on me were Doug Henderson and Bill Hollifield, football coaches from Western Guilford High School, then there was my PONY baseball coach for the old Guilford College Civics, Sid Teachey…

Ole’ Coach Teachey was a good baseball coach, but he let us play our game and didn’t push us too hard, he just sort of let us, let the game come to us…My baseball coach, Sid Teachey recently passed away, and here’s what they were writing about him, and it got my attention fast…..Sid Teachey attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School and graduated in 1957. He excelled in sports, and played basketball, baseball, and was the co-captain of the football team. Sid played in the all-conference high school football state championship, and held the NC High School State record for total rushing yards for 14 years after he graduated. After high school, he attended Guilford College on a football scholarship….Pretty good credentials there, but I never knew about any of those details, until I read Coach Teachey’s obit…

Doug Henderson and Bill Hollifield are also both now deceased, but unlike Coach Teachey, Henderson and Hollifield never took it easy on anyone….They pushed your tail to the brink of no return, but once you got there, it was easier getting there, the next time around……

Other coaches I had back in the day were Jerry Carrick, with the old Guilford College Indians baseball team, Roger Brooks, coaching football and basketball at the Guilford Junior High School and there were a few others too….

If I was going to rank them, I would go:

1)John Cartwright

2)Doug Henderson

3)Bill Hollifield……….

