WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 DATES MOVE ONE WEEK LATER DUE TO PGA CHAMPIONSHIP MOVE

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2020 Wyndham Championship is now scheduled for Aug. 11-16, 2020, the PGA TOUR and the tournament announced today.

The PGA of America postponed the PGA Championship, originally scheduled for May 14-17, due to the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19. Later, the PGA TOUR announced events through the week of the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 7-10) were canceled.

Today, Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA issued a joint statement(attached) regarding the remainder of the 2020 golf calendar. The statement announced the PGA Championship being rescheduled for Aug. 6-9, 2020. That change required the Wyndham Championship to move to the following week, Aug. 11-16, 2020.

“The Coronavirus and its effect on sports events worldwide and life in general are unprecedented, and while our first concern remains public safety, we are very happy to make this announcement,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We thank the PGA TOUR and golf organizations worldwide for working together to reschedule the Majors and create a schedule for the rest of the season. Thanks also to our partners at Wyndham Rewards and Sedgefield Country Club who have been fantastic in supporting the TOUR’s efforts to finish the season on a positive note.

“The health and safety of everyone associated with the Wyndham Championship and the Piedmont Triad community will remain our No. 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Wyndham Championship staff is fully engaged in preparing for this year’s tournament, and we look forward to welcoming fans to Sedgefield in August.”

Wyndham Championship results will decide the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, the $10 Million bonus program which rewards the top-10 finishers in the final regular season FedExCup point standings. As has been the case since 2007, the Wyndham Championship will set the field for the FedExCup Playoffs beginning the week following the Wyndham Championship.

The tournament will continue monitoring information provided by the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control along with local and state government health agencies. The Wyndham Championship encourages fans to stay informed on the developments of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 through official sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, www.cdc.gov and the North Carolina Division of Public Health, www.publichealth.nc.gov.

About the Wyndham Championship:

About Wyndham Rewards:

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts:

About Wyndham Destinations:

Courtesy of Rob Goodman, Wyndham Championship Director of Media Relations