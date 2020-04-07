Great News for Megan Harkey(Northwest Guilford HS) on being selected to play in the East-West All-Stars Basketball Game:Playing with the Heart of a Champion

Always good to catch news like this on Twitter……

from Northwest Guilford Girls Basketball:

Northwest Guilford Lady Vikings Basketball

@NWGuilfordWBB

Huge congrats to our very own @MHarkey32 for being selected to play in the North Carolina East/West All Star game!

NWG Vikings’ center/post Megan Harkey, selected to play for the West Women’s All-Stars in the East-West All-Stars Basketball Game, coming up this July, at the Greensboro Coliseum….Megan Harkey, always playing with the Heart of a Champion…That “H” in Harkey, can stand for Heart, because this kid shows it and lets it control her game…

Again, Megan Harkey, with the Heart of a Champion…..And now headed to the East-West All-Stars Basketball Game….

Megan Harkey also headed to Xavier University, in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Fall of 2020…..