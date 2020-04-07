Teara Johnson(Dudley HS) leaving WSSU and headed to Virginia State to finish her college basketball career

Teara Johnson(Dudley High School) leaving WSSU/Winston-Salem State University, and headed to Virginia State to finish her college basketball career…

Teara thanks God, her family, her coaches Coach Hill, Coach Cole and Coach Mills and her friends, as she leaves the Winston-Salem State University Rams and heads to Virginia State to join the VSU Trojans, with one more year of basketball eligibility remaining…