Teara Johnson(Dudley HS) leaving WSSU and headed to Virginia State to finish her college basketball career
from Twitter:
Teara Dizzy symbol
@iBe_TearaJ
· 2h
To God Be_the Glory…Orange heart @VSUTrojansWBB @CoachCole3
Romans 8:28-31
Teara thanks God, her family, her coaches Coach Hill, Coach Cole and Coach Mills and her friends, as she leaves the Winston-Salem State University Rams and heads to Virginia State to join the VSU Trojans, with one more year of basketball eligibility remaining…
