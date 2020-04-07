The Action Network tells us when ALL Sports Seasons might continue plus:Coronavirus & Updated 2020 Sports Calendar(MLB’s Wacky Idea to Bring Baseball Back)/Most Updated Report you’ll find anywhere!!!

Is it too soon to be talking about bringing all of this back into focus, and it makes it looks like they’re pushing and rushing the issue, to bring all of the sports back….Maybe this is all too soon, but league owners are looking for a plan….

Latest News: 2020 Sports Calendar

**********Tuesday, April 7: ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that MLB is working on a plan that could have the season started as early as May, which would involve every team playing in Arizona in stadiums with no fans. Team personnel would live in “relative isolation” in Arizona hotels and be tested frequently, according to the report.**********

While such an extreme proposition would usually not get the support of players, Passan mentioned that the union might be swayed by 1) players actually getting paid their salaries (something that’s not happening right now with games suspended)

and 2) the potential for expanded rosters “to account for the possibility of players testing positive despite the isolation, as well as to counteract the heat in Phoenix, which could grow problematic during the summer.”

Monday, April 6: The golf calendar got a little bit of clarity (for now) on Monday. Here’s the full rundown:

The PGA Tour is still holding out hope that it can return by May 21 for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Tex., while the LPGA Tour is estimated to return in mid-June.

The Masters is now rescheduled for Nov. 12-15. It had been slated to start this week in Augusta, Ga.

The PGA Championship is moving from mid-May to Aug. 6-9. The event is still scheduled to take place at Harding Park in San Francisco.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs will run from Aug. 10 through Labor Day (Sept. 7).

The U.S. Open, which will remain at Winged Foot on Long Island, N.Y., will now run from Sept. 17-20.

The British Open has officially been canceled. The R&A reportedly has pandemic insurance, which meant the organization had to make a decision soon on whether to cancel if it wanted to collect on that insurance. Royal St. Georges, which was slated to host this year’s event, will now play host in 2021, The 2022 event, which will be the 150th playing of The Open, will take place at St. Andrews.

We don’t know much about the 2020 sports calendar at this moment, but what we are sure of is that things will be very different this year. The suspension of the NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as the canceling of the 2020 NCAA Tournament has left the sports schedule in flux. And, as we’ve all heard over the past 10 days, the situation remains fluid.

Updating 2020 Sports Calendar

Current as of April 6 at 11:45 a.m. ET. Estimates are based on official statements from the league and/or credible news reports. They are subject to change. We’ll update with any changes.

League Return Date Status UFC April 18 Date Set NFL Draft April 23-25 Date Set MLS May 10 Estimate PGA Tour May 21 Estimate NASCAR May 24 Estimate Belmont Stakes June 6 No Date Change Yet AFL June 11 Estimate Formula 1 June 14 Estimate NBA June 14 Estimate NHL June 15 Estimate MLB Opening Day June 16 Estimate LPGA June 18 Estimate ATP & WTA July 13 Estimate PGA Championship Aug. 6-9 Rescheduled Date FedEx Cup Playoffs Aug. 13-Sept. 7 Rescheduled Date Indy 500 Aug. 23 Rescheduled Date CFB Week 0 Aug. 29 No Date Change Yet U.S. Open (tennis) Aug. 31-Sept. 13 No Date Change Yet CFB Week 1 Sept. 5 No Date Change Yet Kentucky Derby Sept. 5 Rescheduled Date NFL Opening Game Sept. 10 No Date Change Yet Canelo-GGG Fight Sept. 12 No Date Change Yet NFL Opening Sunday Sept. 13 No Date Change Yet U.S. Open (golf) Sept. 17-20 No Date Change Yet French Open Sept. 20-Oct. 4 Rescheduled Date Ryder Cup Sept. 25-27 Date Set Wilder-Fury III Early October Estimate Breeders’ Cup 11/6-11/7 No Date Change Yet Masters 11/12-11/15 Rescheduled Date WNBA TBD Postponed Premier League TBD Postponed Serie A TBD Postponed Champions League TBD Postponed Europa League TBD Postponed Preakness Stakes TBD Postponed Tokyo Olympics N/A Canceled British Open N/A Canceled Wimbledon N/A Canceled Euro 2020 N/A Canceled XFL N/A Canceled

Everything is an estimate on when each sport could return, based on statements from each league and/or news reports. We’ll run through them one by one below in chronological order.

UFC: Dana White announced on Monday, March 16 that the UFC hopes to return on April 18 for UFC 249, which is set to feature the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson pay-per-view.

MLS: Sports Illustrated’s Grant Wahl reported that MLS is eyeing a May 10 return. Each MLS team had played two games prior to the season getting suspended.

PGA Tour: The earliest the PGA Tour could return is at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Tex., on May 21.

NASCAR: A report from The Athletic stated that NASCAR is now eyeing the Coke 600 over Memorial Day weekend (May 24) as the earliest possible date the sport could return. NASCAR had sent out a statement on March 16, saying that all races through May 3 are canceled and that it was targeting the race at Martinsville Speedway as a return date (May 8-9).

AFL: The Australian Football League, which captivated American audiences in its first round of games this past weekend, has an estimated return date of June 11.

F1: After canceling its flagship race, the Monaco Grand Prix, on Friday, Formula 1 racing also canceled the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Monday. That race was set to take place on June 7. That will push the start of the F1 season back to at least June 14, which is when the Canadian Grand Prix is currently set to be held.

NBA: NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined Rachel Nichols on SportsCenter on March 18 to make his first public comments since suspending the season. “I don’t have a good enough sense for hold long of a period this is going to be,” he said, adding, “we’re going to try by every means we can to play basketball again [this season].” Silver said the league would wait for public heath officials give them the OK to return. When asked to speculate on how the league would handle matters of record such as the MVP, scoring title, etc if the NBA had to cancel its season, Silver said said, “I’m not there yet. Maybe I’m in denial, but I’m just not there yet.” Previous reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski pegged mid-to-late June as the earliest date the NBA could return, though this is obviously a very fluid situation.

NHL: All NHL players have been sent home and told to self-quarantine, and the league specifically mentioned the CDC’s 60-day directive in its release. That would put us in mid-May, but the NHL has followed the lead of the NBA throughout this whole process, so it being a leader here. We’ll be conservative and project a mid-June return.

MLB: ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that MLB is working on a plan that could have the season started as early as May, which would involve every team playing in Arizona in stadiums with no fans. Team personnel would live in "relative isolation" in Arizona hotels and be tested frequently, according to the report.

While such an extreme proposition would usually not get the support of players, Passan mentioned that the players union might be swayed by 1) players actually getting paid their salaries (something that’s not happening right now with games suspended) and 2) the potential for expanded rosters “to account for the possibility of players testing positive despite the isolation, as well as to counteract the heat in Phoenix, which could grow problematic during the summer.”

Similar to the NHL, we’ll be conservative and project a mid-June return as a lot of factors remain in flux.

LPGA: The LPGA has postponed events through June 14, making mid-June the earliest the Tour could return.

ATP & WTA: Both tennis tours announced on April 1 that they will be suspending play through at least what was supposed to be the conclusion on Wimbledon (July 12). For now, that means all tournaments from July 13 onward will remain on the schedule.

Indy 500: The Indy 500 has officially been moved from Memorial Day Weekend (May 24) to Sunday, Aug. 23.

Preakness & Belmont: With the Kentucky Derby officially moving to Sept. 5, we’re assuming the Preakness and Belmont will slot in there after in September and October as has traditionally been the case.

NFL: ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported that multiple NFL execs plan to start the season on time (Sept. 10). Per executive vice president/general counsel Jeff Pash said during a media briefing, “All of our focus, has been on a normal, traditional season, starting on time, playing in front of fans, in our regular stadiums, and going through a full 16-game regular season and a full set of playoffs.”

Wilder-Fury III: The third heavyweight battle between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will have to wait. Top Rank chairman Bob Arum told ESPN that the much-anticipated rematch, which was scheduled to take place on July 18 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, will likely be rescheduled for “early October.”

Postponed Events/Leagues With No Date Provided

Preakness: The Preakness had been scheduled to take place on May 16, but it has officially been postponed, with no rescheduled date given. The Kentucky Derby had already been rescheduled to Sept. 5. The Belmont, the third of the triple crown races, has not been rescheduled yet. It still has June 6 as the date.

English Premier League: The EPL is expected to extend its suspension of play beyond April 30, which the league had previously floated as an option.

Serie A: After previously saying he expected Serie A to return by May 3, the Italian Minister of Sport thinks that date it unlikely, adding that the projection is “too optimistic.”

Champions League & Europa League: UEFA announced that it’s suspending the Champions League and Europa League indefinitely. UEFA also suspended Euro 2020 qualifying playoffs and international friendlies that were set to take place in June. Earlier this week, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin warned that the entire season could be lost. “Nobody knows when the pandemic will end,” Ceferin told La Repubblica. “We have a Plan A, B or C: to restart in mid-May, in June or at the end of June.”

UEFA presidents also sent a letter to its leagues and clubs saying that canceling their respective seasons should be viewed as a “last resort.”

WNBA: The WNBA, which had been slated to start its 2020 season on May 15, announced that it will be postponing the start of training camp (and thus, its season) until further notice. The league did not give an estimate on when camp could begin.

Canceled Seasons/Events

British Open: The British Open has officially been canceled. The R&A reportedly has pandemic insurance, which meant the organization had to make a decision soon on whether to cancel if it wanted to collect on that insurance. Royal St. George, which was slated to host this year's event, will now play host in 2021, The 2022 event, which will be the 150th playing of The Open, will take place at St. Andrews.

Wimbledon: The All England Lawn Tennis Club officially canceled 2020 Wimbledon on Wednesday, April 1, marking the first time since World War II that the event will not be held.

The AELTC had previously stated that it did not want to play the event without crowds, so it really had three options: 1) Play with crowds at the original date, June 29 to July 12; 2) Postpone to when crowds can be safely present; or 3) Cancel the event altogether. The AELTC chose Option 3.

The USTA — which runs the US Open (set to take place in New York from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 — released a statement on Wednesday saying it still plans to host the US Open “at this time.”

Summer Olympics: The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will no longer take place this summer. They might not even take place this year, as the International Olympic Committee and officials from Tokyo officially postponed the Games on Tuesday morning.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that the IOC “100%” agreed to postponing the Games until the Summer of 2021, though a release from the IOC didn’t quite go that far, saying the latest the Games “must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than Summer 2021.”

Euro 2020: UEFA has postponed Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021.

XFL: The XFL officially canceled its season on March 20. The upstart football league said in a statement that it’s “looking forward to playing full seasons for you — and with you — in 2021 and beyond.”

Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 canceled the Monaco Grand Prix, which is probably the biggest motorsports event in the world each year. The race was supposed to take place over Memorial Day Weekend. It will mark the first time since 1954 that the Monaco Grand Prix does not take place.