The Coronavirus/COVID-19 vs. Joe Public, with Howard Cosell on a comeback, and Cosell making the call of this “Epic Battle”

from Loren Kantor….

Loren is a passionate, curious Woodcutter/Writer living in Hollywood, California with a love for movies, music and old Los Angeles.

Loren is a Woodcuttingfool and you can go to CLICK HERE and you’ll find out how to get a Howard Cosell woodcut, courtesy of Loren Kantor…

Loren contacted us here at GreensboroSports.com with this info, and he has his woodcutter’s blog and if you will read below, you can get into the Blow-by-Blow of Joe Public, the U.S. citizen vs. the Coronavirus/COVID-19….

It is a good trip from memory lane, with Howard Cosell making a comeback to make the call, as Joe Public takes on the Coronavirus….One heck of a battle and let’s go out to LA, and our friend Loren Kantor is setting the scene….

Coronavirus vs. Joe Public and this might be a very tough battle…..We are in for a tough one gang, but Howard Cosell is ready to bring us back home….Loren is never boring and here we go, as we put our money on Joe, Joe Public and the fighting spirit of the U.S.A……….

Take it Loren…….

So I had this dream. Howard Cosell is standing on Wilshire Boulevard near the La Brea Tarpits. He is alone, but very much alive. In vintage Cosell fashion, he holds a microphone in hand and is reporting on the Coronavirus as if it were an epic sporting event.

Hello again everyone, it’s Howard Cosell. It’s good to be here with you. It figures to be a monumental battle today, one that does not need any buildup. In one corner we have the crazed conspiratorial crackpots, the delusional denizens of our arrogant terrestrial sphere. Weighing in at 7.5 billion with a prognosticated diminishment of 4.8%, please welcome the citizens of planet earth.

In the other corner, a brash and truculent rookie, a provocateur of pestilence, an instigator of immolation ready to assert itself atop the pandemic podium, please welcome COVID-19.

Every indication is that the humans are taking this bout with less than the necessary solemnity appropriate for this juncture. It is quite apparent to this trained observer that they are not suitably garbed and do not have the facial covering requisite for such a barbaric battle. The opponent is obstinate and unwavering in its mission to subjugate the hubristic humans.

Just a few short months ago, the virus was toiling in impoverished anonymity in a foreign land. It tussled in undistinguished wet markets sustaining itself on putrid pangolin and the bloated buttocks of barbecued bats. But then, November 17, 2019, a silent rumble was heard from a small village in Wuhan, China. Unbeknownst to the world, a beast was unleashed. From these humble origins, the opponent quickly rose through the ranks to become a ruthless, contemptible contender for king of terra firma.

We watched in awestruck consternation as the virus vanquished all opponents. Some never believed this little-known adversary would have the audacious temerity to challenge our species. But the skirmish has escalated in intensity and it now appears to this reporter that the hominid heroes of yesteryear are in for the battle of their lives.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is my charge to be dispassionate and evenhanded. But I would be less than candid if I acknowledged any personal bent toward impartiality. It’s time to take off the gloves and ameliorate these microscopic marauders. I call it like I see it and I say this clash is one for the ages. This is Howard Cosell signing off.