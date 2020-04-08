Ahmil Flowers(Grimsley HS) headed to High Point University in the Fall for Basketball, and he will be playing in this Summer’s East-West All-Stars Basketball Game in July(First Whirlie to go in nearly 30 years)
The word coming in today from Twitter…..Ahmil Flowers, a wing guard from Grimsley High School, is headed to the East-West All-Stars Basketball Game this Summer, in July at the Greensboro Coliseum….
Ahmil Flowers will be the first Whirlie boys basketball player at the All-Star Basketball Game in nearly 30 years…..Flowers will take his basketball powers to High Point University, in the Fall of 2020….Ahmil Flowers was the Metro 4-A Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year, for the 2019-2020 season….
Congrats going out to Ahmil Flowers, and the Grimsley Whirlies boys basketball team, of which Darren Corbett is the head coach….
from Twitter:
Coach Darren Corbett
@DarrenCorbett4
Congrats
@Ajf__baller/Ahmil Flowers
on being named to the NCCA East-West All Star game in Greensboro in July. He’s the 1st Whirlie baller chosen in close to 30 yrs.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.