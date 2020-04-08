Ahmil Flowers(Grimsley HS) headed to High Point University in the Fall for Basketball, and he will be playing in this Summer’s East-West All-Stars Basketball Game in July(First Whirlie to go in nearly 30 years)

The word coming in today from Twitter…..Ahmil Flowers, a wing guard from Grimsley High School, is headed to the East-West All-Stars Basketball Game this Summer, in July at the Greensboro Coliseum….

Ahmil Flowers will be the first Whirlie boys basketball player at the All-Star Basketball Game in nearly 30 years…..Flowers will take his basketball powers to High Point University, in the Fall of 2020….Ahmil Flowers was the Metro 4-A Conference Boys Basketball Player of the Year, for the 2019-2020 season….

Congrats going out to Ahmil Flowers, and the Grimsley Whirlies boys basketball team, of which Darren Corbett is the head coach….

from Twitter:

Coach Darren Corbett

@DarrenCorbett4

Congrats

@Ajf__baller/Ahmil Flowers

on being named to the NCCA East-West All Star game in Greensboro in July. He’s the 1st Whirlie baller chosen in close to 30 yrs.