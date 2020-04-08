College Women’s Lacrosse News: Guilford College Women’s Lacrosse Senior Salute

GREENSBORO, N.C. – As Guilford College’s spring athletics seasons have been shortened due to the coronavirus outbreak, most teams missed the opportunity to formally recognize the accomplishments and contributions of their seniors. In the coming days and weeks, Guilford’s sports information office will use the College’s athletics website and social media channels to shine some light on the spring-sport seniors.

(Please note, some students listed as seniors on the 2020 team roster intend to use the additional season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the outbreak and may not be included. Likewise, some students featured may opt to return in 2021 at a future time.)

The light shines on Guilford’s women’s lacrosse team today. Coach Charlotte Dixon-Graves’ roster features four seniors who have contributed to 25 victories over the last four years. These four student-athletes also helped the Quakers to a program-best 5-0 start this spring season. The seniors have also made meaningful contributions to campus life and are exemplary students.

Lauren Curtis appeared in 14 games throughout her career with the Quakers. She notched her first collegiate points with a goal and assist against Salem College in 2017. Curtis also tallied three ground balls and two caused turnovers during her time at Guilford. The exercise and sport sciences major was named to Guilford’s Spring 2019 Student-Athlete Honor Roll and is a member of Guilford’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). Curtis is a sport administration minor.

Abigail Horchar was a midfield mainstay for the Quakers, appearing in all 55 games (39 starts) in four seasons. She notched 65 goals and 25 assists for 90 career points, which ranks 25th in school history. Horchar also contributed 64 ground balls, 38 draw controls, and 36 caused turnovers. In 2019, she scored a career-high 30 goals and 15 assists. This spring she recorded multi-goal efforts in six of the Quakers’ seven games. The chemistry major is a three-time Academic All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) selection and was named to both the Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll and dean’s list six times. Last spring the Honors Program student received Guilford’s Charles A. Dana Scholarship for academic excellence and leadership potential and the Ljung Scholarship for excellence and service in chemistry. Horchar also served on Guilford’s SAAC and completed with Guilford’s women’s swimming team.

Madison Iandoli appeared in 54 contests with 51 starts for the Quakers. She leaves as one of the Quakers’ career scoring leaders with 172 points on 130 goals and 42 assists. The midfielder stands sixth in career points, ninth in goals, and ninth in assists. A two-time Third Team All-ODAC honoree, Iandoli also ranks among Guilford’s all-time best in draw controls (162, 5th) and caused turnovers (61, 8th). The outbreak interrupted a fine seven-game senior campaign in which she compiled 34 points, which stood second in the ODAC and 27th nationally. She was fifth in NCAA Division III with a league-high 9.86 draw controls per game. Iandoli netted a career-high eight goals and one assist for nine points in a win over Methodist University in February and notched Guilford’s second-highest number of draws in a match (16) in a March victory over Hiram College. The dean’s list forensic biology and political science double major is a three-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member. She also competed with the Quakers’ swimming team and served on Guilford’s SAAC.

Cat Thresher saw action in 47 career contests with 37 starts. Primarily a defender, she compiled 28 goals and four assists for 32 points. Thresher added 64 ground balls, 25 draw controls, and 41 caused turnovers. The dean’s list business administration and education double major earned Academic All-ODAC recognition and is a six-time Guilford Student-Athlete Honor Roll member. Thresher also swam for the Quakers’ last season.

Guilford is grateful for the dedication, energy, and time put forth by its seniors and their families. We will miss their leadership and wish them all the best for continued success!