Kennedi Simmons(Southeast Guilford HS) selected to play in this Summer’s East-West All-Stars Basketball Game at the Greensboro Coliseum:The Top Player in the Triad will be there!!!

Congrats to Kennedi Simmons, from Southeast Guilford High School, who has been selected to play in this Summer’s East-West All-Stars Basketball Game at the Greensboro Coliseum…This will be coming up in July, and the All-Area Most Outstanding Girl’s Basketball Player, from Guilford County, Kennedi Simmons will be there….

She is the Two-Time/Two-Time All-Area MVP and she is better as the MVP, than DDP/Diamond Dallas Page…Kennedi Simmons is going out in the style and she will be “styling and profiling” on the Greensboro Coliseum basketball court in July…..

The All-Stars selections are rolling in over the past two days, and they are coming in more than ever this year, from Twitter…

from Southeast Guilford High School Girls Basketball on Twitter:

SoutheastGuilfordWBB

@SEGuilfordWBB

**********Congrats to one of our senior leaders Kennedi Simmons**********

@Kennediimarie

#5 who has been chosen to play in the East-West All Star game at the coliseum this summer. This is a major achievement and perfect news to hear during these trying times. Covid cant steal our Falcon Pride!!!!