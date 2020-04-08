We have been working hard to reach our list of All-Time Best Coaches and here’s one for you:Double A/Alan Ashkinazy with the Greensboro Batting Center

We got our readers posting their Top All-Time Top Coaches this week and for one of our readers, this was his All-Time Best List….

SE Alum said,

Alan Ashkinazy

Dave Beasley

Roy Turner

We have been going after ALL of the coaches we have been hearing about and be it by Twitter, Facebook, Email or other means, we are going after them…We got a great response from Alan Ashkinazy(Greensboro Batting Center) today, and let’s get Alan up here, and let you see what he had to say…….

*****Five Questions for Alan Ashkinazy, with the Greensboro Batting Center…*****

1)What has made the GBC teams so successful over the years?

AA:We try to surround ourselves with good coaches and good families. We stress development over winning but make people understand that if you teach the game correctly, the WINS will take care if themselves.

2)Favorite memory as a player for the Greensboro Hornets??

AA:Playing in the 1985 South Atlantic League All- Star game in Charleston, SC. In that game was Roberto Alomar, Sandy Alomar Jr., Tom Glavine, Ron Gant. Also that same year getting to the SAL championship series losing 2 games to 1 to Florence Blue Jays.

3)Favorite memory as the head baseball coach at Grimsley HS???

AA:Beating #1 seed West Forsyth in the 2nd round of State Playoffs. Winning 7-5 with 1 out in the bottom of 7th. WF has 1st and 2nd with State HR leader Greg Holt up. He hit a drive that Alan Craven caught at the CF wall and we doubled the runner off 2nd base for the win. Maybe 2006?

4)What are you doing to make the the time pass during this Coronavirus/COVID-19 social distancing????

AA:Spending much needed family time with my wife Tracy and 2 daughters, Zoe and Ava.

5)The one thing you tell every young promising baseball player????? What’s the word on the “Ash Way”?

AA:Ash’s way is always play hard, always hustle and make the team more important then any individual accomplishments.