Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) gets football interest this week from Ohio State and Southern Cal

Travis Shaw(Grimsley HS) got interest this week from Ohio State and Southern Cal….Ohio State has been targeting Travis Shaw as a top recruit, and Travis received an offer this week from the Trojans, of Southern California….Travis Shaw, a defensive lineman, is a Five-Star Prospect and he offers from more schools/colleges, than we have than we have room to print…

Travis Shaw is currently a sophomore at Grimsley High School and he is part of the Whirlies’ Class of 2022…

Keep and eye and ear open for Travis Shaw and we will watch Twitter each day, for more news on Big Trav….

Here is the word from Zack Carpenter at Eleven Warriors.com, an Ohio State Buckeyes’ football recruiting website….

CLICK HERE and it will get you over to ElevenWarriors.com and you can view a load of football video, which includes the Travis Shaw high school football highlights……

(Be sure to scroll down, so you can hit the video link/click.)

from Zack Carpenter at Eleven Warriors.com:

SHAW, JOHNSON BUILDING RELATIONSHIP

On Monday, we briefly touched on the battles Ohio State and North Carolina have had over the past couple cycles and how that has carried over to the 2021 class with the Buckeyes and Tar Heels going after Evan Pryor, rising defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie and offensive guard Jared Wilson.

Another whom we mentioned is the nation’s third-ranked defensive tackle and the top-ranked sophomore in North Carolina, Grimsley High School’s Travis Shaw, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder ranked in the top 30 overall of 247Sports’ first class of 2022 rankings.

Shaw is a no-doubt 3-tech defensive tackle who performs his best inside the trenches, flashing power and core strength with bull rushing and an ability to shed blocks to get into the backfield.

However, in Grimsley’s defensive system, Shaw is often used as a defensive end, sometimes in a two-point stance. He’s very athletic for his size, he shows a capability of getting to the edge at times and his pursuit is impressive for the weight he carries. But he does lumber a bit in getting out there, and he will have to continue improving his lateral quickness in order for that to translate to the college level.

Of course, with gyms being shut down, that makes it more difficult to get in the work he will need to get in, but Shaw says it’s going well thus far.

“I’m handling it really well, still staying active,” Shaw told Eleven Warriors. “I wouldn’t say it’s aggravating (not having gym access), but I do miss it.”

At this point, Shaw’s communication with college coaching staffs has been limited with the rules tightening that a bit, as coaches are unable to reach out to class of 2022 players directly until Sept. 1. But so far, he has still been able to get to slowly build relationships with certain programs, and that includes talking a bit with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“It’s going really well, I’m really enjoying it,” Shaw said of the recruiting process. “I have a numerous amount of schools trying to build a relationship with me. I have a really good relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff. I’ve communicated with Coach Johnson the most.”

Shaw says that he and the North Carolina coaches “have a pretty decent relationship. I’ve talked with (defensive line) coach (Tim) Cross and (receivers) coach (Lonnie) Galloway.”