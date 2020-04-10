Against the Wind:I’m older now but still “Running Against the Wind”

Was on the morning run this morning and it felt like I was running against a “Wind Resistance Machine”…

Gave thought to going the shorter route, but decided against that move, and just moved to the regular Friday routine, of going on the 5-6 mile route…

Today it was surely like “Running Against the Wind”…Bob Seger and his Silver Bullet Band coming to mind, when I was out there running against that wind this morning….



That wind was really kicking butt this morning, but it kept me thinking back to the thoughts of Good Friday, and what happened between 9am and 12 Noon, on that fateful morning, but that day turned from fateful, to greatful when the work all was finished…

That wind was tearing through me this morning, but when you went in a certain direction, your back was freezing, because your back was actually sweaty due to work turned in and then when that wind hit that sweaty back, the Cool Breeze almost brought you to your knees….You could feel that wind, coming through the trees…

This may have made me feel a little bit better if I could have brought on Kool and the Gang with some Summer Madness…



No suck luck finding that Summer Madness this morning, and I all I could do, was just keep Riding Like the Wind, as Christopher Cross taught…It is the night my body’s weak, I’m on the run, no time to speak, I’ve got to ride, “Ride Like The Wind”…



I really had to keep on going/running because once you get out there, half of the battle is over, and all you have to do is figure out, how to get back…As long as the “love of running” is still there you are fine, but, “After The Love is Gone”, you could/might be in trouble…Very fitting here, as Earth, Wind, and Fire brings us, “After the Love is Gone”…



On a day/morning like this morning, you can hear, then when you get outside you can really feel it, and “Everyone Knows It’s Windy”…..The perfect tune title to showcase and highlight and sum up this morning…

WINDY…Windy, by the Association and we all must remember, on a day like this, “Everyone Knows It’s Windy”….



There you go, a COLD morning run, highlighted by the Wind…..