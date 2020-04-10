Cycle NC Updates – Coastal Ride 2021 Dates & Location Announced!

Hello Cycle North Carolina Family!

While we are so disappointed that we will not be seeing you all in a few weeks, we are looking forward to all that is in store for the remainder of 2020 and focusing our efforts on making this year’s Mountain Ride and Mountains to Coast Ride the best yet!

The 2020 Mountain Ride will be held in Forest City, August 7th-9th!

The Cycle North Carolina Mountain Ride is a perfect weekend getaway for any outdoor enthusiast and their family. The ride is a 3-day cycling festival featuring a variety of route options each day that showcase the beautiful landscapes of Western North Carolina. The event kicks off on Friday afternoon with a warm-up ride led by our Cycle North Carolina Route Developers. Once your legs are warmed up, you’ll be all set to spend Saturday and Sunday meandering along the rivers and streams through the Blue Ridge Mountains on one of our various route options ranging from 15 miles to 70 miles. Registration is open..

For Registration CLICK HERE.