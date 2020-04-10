On this Good Friday Wrestler Hulk Hogan Says: “God Is Using Pandemic to Tear Down Idols, Strengthen Relationships with Christ”

Wrestling star Hulk Hogan says God is using the coronavirus pandemic to tear down the idols people have created in their lives.

According to FaithWire, Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is asking people to use their free time to strengthen their relationship with Jesus.

“God has taken away everything we worship,” he wrote on his Instagram page. “God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church.’”

Hogan’s post included a photo of him praying against a wall.

“Maybe we don’t need a vaccine,” he said. “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

Hogan also included 2 Chronicles 7:14 in his post, which says, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and will heal their land.”

Earlier in the week, Hogan posted another photo of 2 Chronicles 7:13-14 to his Instagram page, calling it “one of the most powerful gifts to our human race.”

Hogan is one of many celebrities who have also said on their social media sites that the pandemic is a way to come closer to God.

“I think God’s in this, I really do,” country music singer Dolly Parton said. “I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson.”

